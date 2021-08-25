German business morale falls as rising COVID cases cloud outlook

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German business morale fell for
the second month running in August as companies took a dimmer
view about the coming months in Europe's largest economy due to
rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks, a
survey showed on Wednesday.
The Ifo institute said its business climate index dipped to
99.4 from a downwardly revised reading of 100.7 in July. A
Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an August reading of
100.4.
"The mood in the German economy has clouded over again," Ifo
President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "Supply bottlenecks
for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about
rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy."
