German business morale rises more than expected in December - Ifo

12/19/2022 | 04:09am EST
The skyline is seen through early morning fog in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale rose more than expected in December as Europe's largest economy approached the end of the year with an improved outlook despite the energy crisis and high inflation, a survey said on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 88.6 from a revised reading of 86.4 in November.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a December reading of 87.4.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
