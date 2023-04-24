The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 93.6 following a revised reading of 93.2 in March. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an April reading of 94.0.
(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)
BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale rose in April, adding to positive signs as Europe's largest economy hopes to have dodged a winter recession, a survey showed on Monday.
