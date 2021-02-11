German businesses dismayed by further lockdown extension

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The German business community
expressed consternation on Thursday after Chancellor Angela
Merkel and regional leaders agreed to extend the coronavirus
lockdown until March 7.
"Politicians are leaving industry in the lurch," said Andrea
Belegante from the BdS lobby group that represents the
restaurant and catering business, adding she was "stunned".
"Again there are no prospects, again no concrete steps
towards an opening strategy, again only a postponement without
prospects to the beginning of March."
Under the agreement reached on Wednesday, hair salons will
be allowed to reopen from March 1 but the threshold for a
gradual re-opening of the rest of the economy has been
tightened: an infection rate of no more than 35 new cases per
100,000 people over seven days, down from 50 previously.
Hans Peter Wollseifer, president of the organisation
representing skilled trades, said it was disappointing that
leaders had not been able to agree on a detailed plan for
openings to help business plan to ramp up again.
"Many companies want and need to finally get going again,
and they need to know when and how this will be possible again,"
he said.
Anton Boerner, President of the Federation of German
Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), said the opening
plan was too vague:
"We in the wholesale sector need a reliable lead time in
order to be able to equip and supply our partners in the
catering and hotel industry, as well as canteens," he told the
newspapers of the Funke media group.
Marcel Fratzscher, the President of the German Institute for
Economic Research, called for additional government support,
particularly for self-employed people and freelancers.
"Too many are still falling behind," he told ZDF television.
Merkel's coalition government has launched an array of
measures to help companies and consumers in Europe's biggest
economy through the pandemic, including liquidity aid for
struggling firms and job protection schemes for employees.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz held out the prospect of a
faster disbursement of state aid: "It can happen very quickly
now," he told NTV television.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Emma Thomasson)