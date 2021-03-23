German businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Germany's decision to extend
the coronavirus lockdown and close stores over Easter could
drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by
encouraging people to flock to the shops beforehand, lobby
groups said on Tuesday.
The HDE association of retailers said 54% of fashion stores
faced the danger of insolvency after 100 days of lockdown.
"After one year with coronavirus, the situation for many
retailers is desperate. There is no longer any hope of surviving
this crisis economically," its president, Stefan Genth, said.
After talks that ran into the early hours of Tuesday,
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would extend its lockdown
until April 18 and urged citizens to stay home and reduce
contacts as much as possible for five days from April 1.
Germany's new infections rose by 7,485 on Tuesday to 2.674
million, while another 250 deaths took its toll to 74,964. The
number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days rose to 108
from 107 on Monday.
Genth said the government was operating with "tunnel vision"
by only focusing on the number of cases per 100,000 people,
rather than other metrics and the many steps taken by retailers
to limit the risk of infection while shopping.
The German tourism association said it was disappointed with
the new decisions, saying it was incomprehensible for vacations
to the Mediterranean to be permitted while self-catered domestic
trips were barred.
"You can't really justify that seriously anymore," the
association's deputy manager, Dirk Dunkelberg, told SWR radio,
adding that many businesses in the industry would not survive
the extended lockdown.
The Association of the German Motor Trade (ZDK) also
attacked the extension and tightening of the lockdown and warned
of a wave of bankruptcies.
"If car dealerships contribute practically nothing to
infections, how is their closure supposed to help contain the
virus?" ZDK president Juergen Karpinski asked the newspapers of
the Funke Mediengruppe.
