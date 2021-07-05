Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German car production forecast slashed as supply-chain woes persist

07/05/2021 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Production line of German car manufacturer Audi amid the coronavirus pandemic

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's car industry on Monday slashed its forecast for production growth this year, indicating that the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be bumpy as manufacturers battle supply-chain disruptions.

The Association of German Automobile Manufacturers (VDA) cut its forecast for production growth to 3% from 13% previously, saying that production in recent months had been "significantly below expectations".

It now expects 3.6 million cars to be made in Germany this year, down by 400,000 units from its last forecast, the VDA said in its mid-year market update.

The German car industry - featuring powerful brands like Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW - accounts for an estimated 5% of the economic output and more than 800,000 jobs, making it a bellwether for Europe's largest economy.

Manufacturers idled production early in the pandemic in anticipation of a go-slow by car buyers, and have been caught short by a snapback in demand as economies have reopened this year.

German car production, at 1.73 million units, was up 16% in year-on-year terms in the first half of 2021. But, in an indication of the difficulties, output was down 19% in the month of June, the VDA figures showed.

New car registrations rose in Germany in the first half of the year by 15% to 1.39 million units.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.24% 89.87 Delayed Quote.24.73%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.28% 211 Delayed Quote.38.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aWorld shares cling near record highs
RE
08:00aKANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China
GL
08:00aOPEC+ STUMBLES, BUT AN EVENTUAL COMPROMISE MAY BE BEARISH FOR CRUDE : Russell
RE
07:59aExclusive-Thailand weighs new transaction tax on securities trades-sources
RE
07:58aAfter vowels, abrdn loses capital letter in brand revamp
RE
07:57aBotswana issues licence for first large scale solar power plant
RE
07:49aRussia's economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds
RE
07:41aThailand considers new transaction tax on securities trades-sources
RE
07:38aEIOPA EUROPEAN INSURANCE AND OCCUPATIONAL PENSIO  : publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term Structures – end-June 2021
PU
07:36aGerman car production forecast slashed as supply-chain woes persist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Apollo enters takeover battle for Britain's Morrisons
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4WIENERBERGER AG : PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level
5London Shares to Open Flat as Traders Digest Chinese PMI Data

HOT NEWS