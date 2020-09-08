Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

German carmakers, government to look at boosting suppliers' equity capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government and representatives of its powerful auto industry agreed on Tuesday to look in to possible ways of strengthening the equity capital of companies in the sector, especially for suppliers.

Other than agreeing that the German sector faced major economic and structural challenges, no concrete decisions were made at a two-hour video conference which included Merkel, regional leaders and auto bosses.

However, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said working groups would now explore ways to help firms suffering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which hit demand.

In particular, he said, the working groups would examine "whether and how a market-economy concept could be developed to strengthen equity capital, especially of supplier companies."

The government has already introduced a stimulus package, including measures to help the industry which accounts for about 832,000 jobs in Europe's biggest economy. Even before the coronavirus, the sector was struggling to rebuild a reputation tarnished by a diesel emissions scandal.

However, after months of talks, little has been agreed. The next round of talks is due to take place in November.

While Germany's multibillion-euro recovery plan includes some incentives for electric cars, Merkel's government has so far resisted calls from the industry to launch a scrappage scheme to boost sales of new combustion-engine cars.

Volkswagen and Daimler have said customers have returned to showrooms after coronavirus lockdowns eased, leading to a gradual rebound in demand in Europe and China.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.94% 63.17 Real-time Quote.-14.44%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.92% 151.16 Real-time Quote.-15.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSTAMPEDE DRILLING INC : . Announces Amendments to Convertible Debentures
AQ
05:59pAZELIO : has completed a directed share issue of SEK 270 million
AQ
05:57pGENERAL MOTORS : Correction to General Motors-Nikola Deal Article
DJ
05:56pNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : (NOD) - Private Placement successfully placed
AQ
05:55pCALLAWAY GOLF : Announces new big bertha b-21 family of woods and irons
PU
05:55pPANOPTO : Named One of Washington's Best Workplaces
BU
05:52pGerman carmakers, government to look at boosting suppliers' equity capital
RE
05:51pYAMANA GOLD PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATE : Reports Exploration Success in New Areas at Minera Florida With the Potential to Significantly Expand Mineral Resource Base and Increase Mine Life; Exploration Results at El Peñón Continue to Highlight the Expansion Potential of Historic Sectors of the Mine, While Important New Mineralized Areas Identified At Jacobina
GL
05:50pYAMANA GOLD PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATE : Reports Exploration Success in New Areas at Minera Florida With the Potential to Significantly Expand Mineral Resource Base and Increase Mine Life; Exploration Results at El Peñón Continue to Highlight the Expansion Potential of Historic Sectors of the Mine, While Important New Mineralized Areas Identified At Jacobina
AQ
05:50pASTRAZENECA : puts COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern -Stat News
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
4NOKIA OYJ : Top Nokia investor has high expectations after past underperformance
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING : Competition watchdog blocks Lloyds' unfair treatment of COVID-19-h..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group