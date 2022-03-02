German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - German carmakers association
VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was
disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions
and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw
materials.
"It is difficult to provide a reliable outlook due to the
highly dynamic situation. But one thing is clear: There will be
further disruption of vehicle production in Germany," VDA said
in a statement on Wednesday.
It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and
air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a
time when inventory levels were already low.
"In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and
higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.
In particular, it highlighted neon gas, which is needed to
produce already scarce automotive microchips and where Ukraine
is a key exporting nation.
The supply of palladium, which goes into catalytic
converters, is also thrown in doubt as Germany relies on Russia
for about one fifth of imports.
VDA also cautioned that Russia is an important supplier of
nickel ore, which is refined to go into lithium-ion car
batteries.
German chemicals giant BASF in 2018 secured
access to nickel, which it refines in Finland for use in battery
materials, through a partnership with Russia’s Norilsk Nickel
.
VDA echoed member companies including Volkswagen
, BMW and Porsche AG, who have said they
are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in
western Ukraine have been shuttered.
Affected suppliers of the component, needed for organizing
miles of vehicle cables, include Leoni, Fujikura
and Nexans.
"The manufacturers and suppliers are working under pressure
to compensate for the outages and disruptions in the supply
chain and to ramp-up alternative solutions," VDA said.
It added it was too early to estimate the effect of trade
sanctions.
VDA condemned the Russian attack as a breach of
international law.
According to VDA, Germany exported 4,100 cars to Ukraine and
35,600 cars to Russia last year, accounting for 1.7% of German
car exports between them.
In addition, German manufacturers produced 170,000 cars in
Russia in 2021, primarily for the domestic market.
