German chancellor Scholz tests positive for coronavirus - ntv

09/26/2022 | 05:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz takes part in the 25th anniversary celebration for the IGBCE

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms, the TV news channel ntv reported on Monday.

The chancellor is isolating, ntv said, citing Scholz's spokesperson.

(Writing by Matthias Williams,)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS