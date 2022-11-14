German chemicals production to shrink further after 10% drop in Q3 - VCI

Nov 14 (Reuters) - German chemical association VCI said
on Monday it expected the country's total chemicals production
to decline in the final quarter of the year, as soaring raw
material and energy costs weigh on domestic and international
industry alike.
Production in the German chemical and pharmaceutical
industry fell 10.3% in the third quarter, compared to the same
period last year, the trade body said.
Industry revenue in the three months to Sept. 30 increased
by 14.7% year-on-year, but declined 1.6% from the previous
quarter due to production cutbacks, lower price increases and
weakening demand, VCI said.
It warned industries were facing considerable challenges
with ongoing energy supply contracts as well as closing new
ones.
Medium-sized companies in particular were having problems
renegotiating and concluding new supply contracts, VCI president
Markus Steilemann said, adding that swift measures on energy
price caps were needed as gas storage levels fall ahead of the
approaching winter.
VCI also said it would be harder for chemical companies to
pass on rising energy and raw material costs as consumer
spending weakens.
The association confirmed its forecast for a 5.5% drop in
annual chemicals production including pharmaceuticals, with a
16% growth in sales thanks to price increases.
Germany will spend 83.3 billion euros ($86.0 billion), or
42% of a major protection scheme launched last month, to finance
a cap on gas and power prices in 2023 in a bid to protect
Europe's top economy, according to a draft proposal seen by
Reuters.
($1 = 0.9688 euros)
(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Linda Pasquini; Editing by
Milla Nissi)