Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German civic leaders call for stronger push on vaccination

01/06/2022 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 vaccination in the Cologne Cathedral, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) -German towns have appealed to authorities for less "flying by the seat of your pants" and more "forward-thinking," as the country looks likely to miss its vaccination target for January.

Local leaders have described the vaccine rollout as chaotic, complaining of a lack of communication about when and how much vaccine they would receive, which made it difficult to plan.

The complaints came as the government considered a proposal to further tighten restrictions on going out and gathering socially for those who have not yet received a booster shot.

Germany has a low rate of vaccination compared with some other western European countries: 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 40.9% have received a booster shot.

"Overall, one principle must apply: Less flying by the seat of your pants and more forward-thinking planning," Gerd Landsberg, head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland media group in a Thursday print interview.

The government aims for 80% of the population to have had at least one shot by the end of January, a target it will miss if the rate of first-time vaccinations continues at the current pace. So far, the number stands at 74.4%.

A draft circulated ahead of Friday's meeting of national and regional leaders to agree further measures on tackling the pandemic proposed that those who had only received two shots of the vaccine would have to show a same-day negative test result before entering bars or restaurant.

To encourage further take-up, the draft also proposed exempting those who had received a booster shot from the need to self-isolate for 14 days after contact with someone who tested positive for highly contagious Omicron variant

"Immunity granted by first and second vaccine shots is limited with the Omicron variant," the draft said. "This means even those who have had two shots will fall ill."

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease reported 64,340 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total number to more than 7.36 million. The death toll grew by 443, to reach 113,368.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Holger Hansen, Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pRouble bounces back from 9-month low; eyes on Kazakh unrest
RE
12:35pU.S. oil futures show tight supply to stay despite Omicron fears
RE
12:33pFresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to put down uprising
RE
12:33pFresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to put down uprising
RE
12:32pCruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after COVID outbreak
RE
12:30pU.S. Treasury grants more flexibility state-local aid funding rules
RE
12:25pKoala Has Best Year in Platform History While Bringing a Premium Ordering Experience to Restaurant Brands Nationwide
SE
12:24pGerman civic leaders call for stronger push on vaccination
RE
12:20p2022 Could Be Another Gangbusters for Cybersecurity Stock (SFET, CRWD, ZS, OKTA, PANW, S)
AQ
12:20p2022 Could be a Banner Year for Biotech Stocks as per top managers (SPRC, HOTH, NLSP, PSTV, IMMX, GNPX, NRBO)
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS