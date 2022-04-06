Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German coal importers say can handle Russian ban at a price

04/06/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Men walk along by wagons loaded with coal at the Zlobino railway station in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German coal importers' group VDKi on Wednesday said the country should be able to find alternatives to Russian hard coal imports by the peak demand winter season, but there will be technical issues and increased costs.

European Union ambassadors were on Wednesday debating new sanctions, including a ban on coal imports, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Coal procurement along sea routes can be changed, however at higher prices," the association's chairman, Alexander Bethe, said in a statement in reply to an enquiry.

"A conversion to alternative coal qualities is not unproblematic for the power plants. However, it should be possible to completely dispense with Russian coal by next winter," he said.

Germany imported around 18 million tonnes of coal for steelmaking and power generation from Russia last year, relying on the country for 53% of total supply and with the volume accounting for 2% of global seaborne trades.

VDKi said bottlenecks in Russian supplies had since late last year prompted importers to seek alternatives, including from Australia, Colombia, Indonesia, Mozambique, South Africa and the United States.

The group did not say how much more alternative supplies would cost.

Southwest Germany's EnBW, which bought 3.6 million tonnes of Russian coal last year for its power and heat operations, 86% of its total intake, said it has stocks "that will reach far into the current year."

It also said it was speeding up purchases from alternative producer countries and the situation regarding a potential loss of Russian supplies was "under control".

Mentioning similar suppliers as those identified by VDKi, the company said it was looking into the suitability of potential new delivery partners and whether their coal's quality was suited to its plants.

Benchmark coal prices for delivery to Europe in 2023 are at just under $197 a tonne, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. This is below a $250 contract high in early March when the fear of shortages in case of embargoes was first reflected, but nearly treble the price a year ago.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Vera Eckert


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aSri Lanka's president will not resign, despite protests - minister
RE
05:29aSheeran slams 'baseless' lawsuits after victory in "Shape Of You" case
RE
05:26aGermany's Lindner wants to give up Russian oil, gas but impossible immediately -Die Zeit
RE
05:25aRussia says it had to pay roubles to holders of Eurobonds
RE
05:25aRussia's new auto sales in March slump 63% year on year
RE
05:25aGerman coal importers say can handle Russian ban at a price
RE
05:16aSOCAR gets preliminary approval for its planned IPO - Korea Exchange
RE
05:05aBank of England policymakers weigh up need for more rate hikes
RE
05:04aECB action now to bring down high inflation could crash economy - Panetta
RE
05:02aTREASURIES-Treasury yields at new highs as balance sheet rundown talk weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian buyers of Russian oil, gas and coal
2VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
3Worries over U.S. rate hikes, sanctions weigh on European shares
4Gold prices ease as dollar, yields firm ahead of Fed minutes
5AMS-OSRAM : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS