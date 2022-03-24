Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German coalition agrees new measures to cushion energy price hikes

03/24/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - All German workers who pay income tax will receive a one-off energy price allowance of 300 euros ($330) as a supplement to their salaries, a document agreed by the German coalition parties showed on Thursday.

Families will receive a one-time bonus of 100 euros per child, which will be doubled for low-income families, and the energy tax on fuels will be reduced to the European minimum rate for three months, it said.

($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aGerman coalition agrees new measures to cushion energy price hikes
RE
06:09aUBS, China Life asset management venture plan in limbo as talks stall - sources
RE
06:09aUbs and china life's china asset management joint venture plan i…
RE
06:03aGilt Yields Fall Further on Lower Supply Forecast
DJ
06:01aU.S. and Japan strike deal on beef tariffs
RE
06:00aWhat to expect when U.S. Social Security field offices reopen in April
RE
05:58aNorway central bank could opt for 50-point hike if inflation jumps, says governor
RE
05:58aNorway's central bank governor says we expect weaker growth amon…
RE
05:55aGlobal crop merchant Louis Dreyfus posts higher annual profit
RE
05:55aNorway's central bank governor says we expect employment to be h…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long..
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Egypt requests IMF support as economy buffeted by Ukraine spillover
5BlackRock's Fink says Russia-Ukraine crisis could accelerate digital cu..

HOT NEWS