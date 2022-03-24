German coalition agrees new measures to cushion energy price hikes

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - All German workers who pay
income tax will receive a one-off energy price allowance of 300
euros ($330) as a supplement to their salaries, a document
agreed by the German coalition parties showed on Thursday.
Families will receive a one-time bonus of 100 euros per
child, which will be doubled for low-income families, and the
energy tax on fuels will be reduced to the European minimum rate
for three months, it said.
($1 = 0.9099 euros)
