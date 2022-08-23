Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German coalition row brews over cheap transport offer

08/23/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reactions after Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state elections, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats has suggested using a windfall tax on energy firms to pay for a successor to Germany's summer experiment in all-but-free public transport, an idea opposed by his Free Democrat coalition allies.

The suggestion, floated in an interview with broadcaster ZDF, follows what was originally intended as a three-month inflation-busting offer designed to expire at the end of August.

"I think we need a successor to the 9 euro (a month) ticket," Social Democrat President Lars Klingbeil said. "It worked: many switched to public local transport and they felt the difference in their pockets."

Finance Minister Christian Lindner, whose pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) pitch themselves as the rigorous guardians of budget probity in their coalition with the Social Democrats and the Greens, says there is no money to continue Germany-wide public local transport for 9 euros a month.

Polls show that the offer, which makes it almost free to cross Germany from one end to the other, albeit slowly, is immensely popular. Both the SPD and FDP are stuggling in polls and could use wins to show their very different voter bases.

With the 9-euro-ticket due to end in a week, calls have been growing for a successor programme. The SPD and the Greens are both in favour, leaving the FDP, the smallest coalition partner, in an awkward outsider position.

At the weekend, Lindner said continuing the programme next year would cost 14 billion euros, money "which would be missing from education and infrastructure". Instead, he said, people would welcome simplified transport tariff structures.

He has also said windfall taxes, like those Klingbeil suggested could be imposed on energy companies benefiting from high fuel prices, would undermine confidence in the justice of the tax system.

Klingbeil said the SPD would try to persuade its junior partner of the merits of a windfall tax.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Thomas Escritt


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pArgentina prepares to restrict imports amid foreign exchange shortage -source
RE
01:50pIAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days
RE
01:36pTwo Fed bank boards wanted 100-basis-point discount rate rise in July
RE
01:36pBrent crude futures extend gains, rise to $100/bbl for first tim…
RE
01:35pChilean peso closes up 2.56% versus u.s. dollar amid higher copp…
RE
01:33pFreeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations
RE
01:31pAltice's French telecoms arm replaces CEO -Les Echos
RE
01:27pFlash floods, heavy rain inundate homes in Dallas
RE
01:23pVIVENDI CEO : Telecom italia can be leader in accelerating ultraf…
RE
01:20pFreeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little dat..
2Analysis-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
3Analyst recommendations: Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto N..
4India's Adani Group 'deeply overleveraged', CreditSights says
5Interim Report for the Period April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022

HOT NEWS