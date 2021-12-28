Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German court rules people with disabilities must be protected in triage scenarios

12/28/2021 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bundeswehr General Mayor Carsten Breuer visits a COVID-19 intensive care station in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that lawmakers must set out legally binding criteria to protect people with disabilities and pre-existing conditions in pandemic-related triage situations.

Nine people with disabilities and pre-existing conditions filed the complaints at the court in Karlsruhe, as the coronavirus pandemic pushes hospitals to their limits.

Guidelines from German medical organisations including the DIVI association for emergency medicine have so far named probability of survival - taking into account the patient's frailty as well as existing diseases - as the main criterion for triage.

The complainants fear that due to their statistically lower level of survival, they would always have lowest priority for an intensive care bed.

(Reporting by Ursula Knapp, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aIndonesia says will turn away stricken boat of Rohingya refugees
RE
04:10aSouth Africa study suggests Omicron could displace Delta
RE
04:07aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : The CNB will have a new Code of Ethics
PU
04:05aEuro zone bond yields steady as Omicron fears fade
RE
04:02aU.S., Russia set for Jan. 10 security talks amid Ukraine tensions
RE
04:01aCentral Bank governor says China about to issue low-cost loans for emissions cuts
RE
03:57aMalaysia lifts travel ban on eight African countries, citing wider Omicron spread
RE
03:54aSpanish Retail Sales Rose Sharply in November
DJ
03:53aGerman court rules people with disabilities must be protected in triage scenarios
RE
03:53aChina's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 16.5% in November
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
2Asian shares rise, yen slides as traders shrug off Omicron fears and bu..
3Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
4Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - FINANCIAL CREDITOR CONSENT OB..
5General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STO..

HOT NEWS