German econ minister satisfied with 15-year LNG deal with Qatar

11/29/2022 | 04:24am EST
German Economy Minister Habeck addresses the media at a joint statement in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday he was happy with the 15-year term of a deal struck with Qatar to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany.

"Fifteen years is great," Habeck told a business conference in response to a reporter's question. "I wouldn't have had anything against 20 (years) or longer contracts, but the companies have to know that the receiving end in Germany will at some point recede if we want to stick to our climate protection goals."

QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips on Tuesday signed two sales and purchase agreements to export LNG to Germany for at least 15 years from 2026, as Berlin seeks new energy partnerships following a plunge in gas supply from Russia.

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -2.34% 123.84 Delayed Quote.71.57%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.99% 340.1536 Real-time Quote.96.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.98% 61.15 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
HOT NEWS