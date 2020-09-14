German economic recovery to continue in H2, Q3 to show strong growth - ministry

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Europe's largest economy is set
to continue recovering from the coronavirus crisis in the
remainder of 2020 and will likely grow strongly in the third
quarter but it probably will not reach its pre-crisis level
until 2022, the German Economy Ministry said.
The trough of the recession was reached in the second
quarter and the easing of lockdown measures since May led to a
rapid recovery in industry and in some service sectors, the
ministry said in its monthly report on Monday, adding that the
revival has lost some steam lately though.
"The German economy is continuing to pick up, albeit at a
more moderate pace," the ministry said.
Economists expect Europe's biggest economy to show a return
to growth in the third quarter after a record 9.7% contraction
in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment
and exports all collapsed.
The ministry said significant economic growth was likely in
the third quarter thanks to impetus from May and June, when
there were signs of a rebound.
It said exports remained far from their pre-coronavirus
levels and while industrial production had returned to almost
90% of its pre-coronavirus level and was continuing to rise, it
had lost some momentum.
Earlier this month, the German government revised upward its
economic forecast for this year to a decline of 5.8% from a
previously expected slump of 6.3%.
A temporary cut in Germany's value-added tax (VAT) as part
of the government's stimulus package and a child bonus are also
expected to boost domestic demand in the second half of the
year, it added.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa
Editing by Michelle Adair)