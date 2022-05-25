Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German economy dodges recession in Q1 despite war, pandemic

05/25/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The German economy grew in the first quarter, in line with expectations, despite difficult economic conditions caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.

Europe's largest economy grew by 0.2% quarter on quarter and by 3.8% on the year, adjusted for price and calendar effects, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

The first-quarter growth meant Germany avoided a recession, defined as two quarters in a row of contraction, after gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% at the end of 2021.

"Despite the difficult global economic conditions, the German economy started the year 2022 with slight growth," said Georg Thiel, president of the statistics office.

While household and government spending remained mostly at the same level as in the previous quarter and exports were down at the start of the year, investments helped boost the economy.

Construction investments, boosted by mild weather, were up 4.6% from the previous quarter, despite price increases, and machinery and equipment investments also saw a rise, of 2.5%.

The German government in its spring forecast said that it expects overall economic growth in 2022 of 2.2%. (Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rene Wagner Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aSouth Korean EV battery makers in $13 billion spree to win U.S. market
RE
02:46aUN rights chief speaks with Xi during high-stakes China visit
RE
02:46aChina clears way for Brazilian corn imports to fill Ukraine gap
RE
02:44aRussia launches push on eastern Ukraine towns; several killed
RE
02:44aCryptocurrency crash devalues Ukraine's government crypto fundraise
RE
02:43aGerman economy dodges recession in Q1 despite war, pandemic
RE
02:42aBritain's M&S warns on outlook after profit jump
RE
02:42aDanone says producing more baby formula in britain, not reroutin…
RE
02:42aDanone says in talks with u.s. authorities over what more it can…
RE
02:42aDanone says has more than doubled supply of medical baby formula…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TotalEnergies agrees to buy 50% of U.S. renewables company Clearway
2Europe, Asia gas buyers switching to long-term supplies to beat volatil..
3HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
4Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance
5'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..

HOT NEWS