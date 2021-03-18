German economy likely to return to pre-crisis levels in 2021 - IfW

IfW, one of the Germany's leading institutes and part of a group that advises the government, revised up its forecast from December, when it had predicted a 3.1% growth.

"The pre-crisis level of economic output is likely to be exceeded in the third quarter of the current year," IfW said.

In 2020, Europe's largest economy shrank by 4.9% due to the pandemic.

For next year, IfW said it expected the economy to expand by 4.8%, which is above the previous forecast of 4.5% from December.

