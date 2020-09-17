German economy likely to shrink less this year than during 2009 crisis - IfW

IfW, one of the Germany's leading institutes and part of a group that advises the government, revised up its forecast from June, when it had predicted a decline of 6.8%. In 2009, Europe's largest economy contracted by 5.7%.

"The German economy is on the road to recovery," IfW said.

It cautioned that a further improvement will be more difficult to achieve, pointing to a prolonged crisis in some sectors and a surge of new coronavirus infections overseas.

For next year, IfW revised its growth forecast up to 4.8% from its June prediction of 6.3%. IfW said it expected the economy to expand by 2.4% in 2022.

