Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German economy likely to shrink less this year than during 2009 crisis - IfW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 03:55am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Frankfurt

The German economy will likely decline by 5.5% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IfW economic institute said on Thursday, meaning the slump would be less dramatic than during the 2009 financial crisis.

IfW, one of the Germany's leading institutes and part of a group that advises the government, revised up its forecast from June, when it had predicted a decline of 6.8%. In 2009, Europe's largest economy contracted by 5.7%.

"The German economy is on the road to recovery," IfW said.

It cautioned that a further improvement will be more difficult to achieve, pointing to a prolonged crisis in some sectors and a surge of new coronavirus infections overseas.

For next year, IfW revised its growth forecast up to 4.8% from its June prediction of 6.3%. IfW said it expected the economy to expand by 2.4% in 2022.

(Reporting by René Wagner; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Adair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹30,000 cr on September 18, 2020
PU
04:13aSocGen says now sees an 80% probability of a no deal between UK and EU
RE
04:11aJAPAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN : expects Bank of Japan to take proper coronavirus steps
RE
04:10aRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : Stress test reinforces importance of bank capital
PU
04:03aJohn Lewis Partnership slumps to first-half loss, scraps staff bonus
RE
03:59aBIDEN WARNS UK ON BREXIT : No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal
RE
03:55aGerman economy likely to shrink less this year than during 2009 crisis - IfW
RE
03:53aEuro zone banks get 73 billion euro ECB relief to withstand pandemic
RE
03:45aHIGHLIGHTS : BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : SIX would welcome Italian partner in race for Borsa, CEO tells paper
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : to Propose Cancellation of 2019 Dividend
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica, one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world ac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group