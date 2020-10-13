Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German economy may return to pre-crisis levels in early 2022 - FinMin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 08:24am BST

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The latest economic data provide hope that Germany's economy can return to pre-crisis levels in early 2022, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Germany's rising level of government debt is not a problem because the country can tackle the situation with "good growth", Scholz told TV station CNBC in an interview.

Scholz rejected concerns that state aid was artificially keeping alive companies that were in financial troubles in the wake of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's government has taken steps such as allowing firms to delay bankruptcy filings until the end of the year, extended from an original deadline of end-September.

Helped by these measures, the number of firms declaring insolvency in Germany fell 6% in the first half of 2020 compared with the year-earlier period.

Critics say suspending insolvencies delays but does not prevent the collapse of "zombie companies" that are artificially kept afloat.

Firms are making necessary decisions and adjustments despite the crisis, Scholz said. For instance, many companies are cutting staff at the moment instead of making use of state aid that would allow them to cut workers' hours, he said.

"The debate about zombie companies is nonsense," Scholz said.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
03:34aJapan's Suga to order new economic stimulus as early as November - Nikkei
RE
03:33aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Will take further measures to support econ recovery by taking into account global dynamics, covid outbreak, pandemic impact on indonesia economy
RE
03:31aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Monetary policy stance accommodative
RE
03:30aBank indonesia to focus on 'quantitative channel' such as providing liquidity to stimulate gdp growth- gov
RE
03:30aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Interest rate decision consistent with target to keep rupiah stable amid low inflation
RE
03:30aCNMV COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VAL : The Spanish Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the templates used for the Annual Corporate Governance and Board Member Remuneration Reports of listed companies
PU
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps lending facility rate at 4.75%
RE
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps deposit facility rate at 3.25%
RE
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 4.00% (as expected in reuters poll)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant
5BHP GROUP : BHP : Withdrawal of resolution requisitioned by shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group