German economy may return to pre-crisis levels in early 2022 - FinMin

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The latest economic data provide
hope that Germany's economy can return to pre-crisis levels in
early 2022, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.
Germany's rising level of government debt is not a problem
because the country can tackle the situation with "good growth",
Scholz told TV station CNBC in an interview.
Scholz rejected concerns that state aid was artificially
keeping alive companies that were in financial troubles in the
wake of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Germany's government has taken steps such as allowing firms
to delay bankruptcy filings until the end of the year, extended
from an original deadline of end-September.
Helped by these measures, the number of firms declaring
insolvency in Germany fell 6% in the first half of 2020 compared
with the year-earlier period.
Critics say suspending insolvencies delays but does not
prevent the collapse of "zombie companies" that are artificially
kept afloat.
Firms are making necessary decisions and adjustments despite
the crisis, Scholz said. For instance, many companies are
cutting staff at the moment instead of making use of state aid
that would allow them to cut workers' hours, he said.
"The debate about zombie companies is nonsense," Scholz
said.
