German economy minister expects EU embargo on Russian oil 'within days' -ZDF

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - The European Union will likely
agree an embargo on Russian oil imports "within days," Germany's
economy minister said on Monday, but making a dent in Russia's
war chest may require capping global oil prices.
"We will reach a breakthrough within days," Robert Habeck
told German broadcaster ZDF when asked about an EU oil embargo
in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
He warned, however, that an embargo would not automatically
weaken the Kremlin. Rising global oil prices after the United
States announced an embargo on Russian oil enabled it to rake in
more income while selling lower volumes.
Therefore, the European Commission and United States were
working on a proposal to no longer pay "any price" for oil, but
to cap global prices, he said.
"It is obviously an unusual measure, but these are unusual
times," he said. "This path only works if many countries get on
board... and that's proving to be the sticking point."
