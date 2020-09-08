Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German economy minister sceptical about Russia sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant in Chelyabinsk

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has questioned whether imposing sanctions on countries like Russia are effective, as a debate rages over whether to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany over the poisoning of a Kremlin critic.

Speaking on an ARD talk show, Altmaier condemned the poisoning of Alexei Navalny as a "cowardly assassination attempt on a Russian citizen in Russia" and said the circumstances must be cleared up.

He did not rule out imposing sanctions at some point in the future, but added he believed keeping open communication lines can sometimes be more effective.

"We need to clarify what we are trying to achieve with our sanctions. Is it just a matter of looking in the mirror or is it something positive for human rights?" he said late on Monday evening.

From his experience in politics, sanctions often lead to a "hardening of politics," Altmaier added.

"I don't know of any case where a country like Russia, or a similar country, has been moved by sanctions to change its behaviour in the past."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under mounting pressure from members of her conservative party to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a huge project to double Russian gas exports to Germany that is more than 90% complete and due to start operating from early 2021.

On Monday, her spokesman said she did not rule out imposing sanctions.

But the head of the German Eastern Business Association told Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday it would be almost impossible to halt the project from a legal perspective.

"Legally, I think that is hardly possible. All permits have been granted, the contracts are watertight - not only in Germany, but also in five countries plus under European regulations," Michael Harms said.

(Reporting by Michelle Adair and Caroline Copley; Editing by Scot W. Stevenson, William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aSouth Africa's rand steady ahead of expected GDP plunge
RE
03:30aLondon stocks gain on set of strong corporate earnings; Experian jumps
RE
03:25aIndian economy projected to contract 11.8% y/y, Fitch domestic arm says
RE
03:22aGerman economy minister sceptical about Russia sanctions
RE
03:22aTikTok removing graphic clip circulating on its platform
RE
03:16aSingapore state investor Temasek says global economic outlook remains volatile
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08aOil prices fall on demand fears as U.S. summer driving season ends
RE
03:08aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks firm, shrug off tech rout scare and Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold eases on firmer dollar; focus shifts to central banks
5TRAVIS PERKINS : TRAVIS PERKINS : Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group