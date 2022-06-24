German economy minister warns of industry shutdown amid gas shortage -Spiegel

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany is heading for a gas
shortage if Russian gas supplies remain as low as they are now,
and certain industries would have to be shut down if there is
not enough come winter, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Der
Spiegel magazine.
"Companies would have to stop production, lay off their
workers, supply chains would collapse, people would go into debt
to pay their heating bills, that people would become poorer,"
Habeck told Der Spiegel on Friday, saying it was part of Russian
President Vladimir Putin's strategy to divide the country.
This is "the best breeding ground for populism, which is
intended to undermine our liberal democracy from within," Habeck
said, adding that Putin's plans must not be allowed to work out.
Habeck held out the prospect of further relief for companies
and people affected by the lack of gas but warned that it would
not be possible to absorb all the effects, reported Der Spiegel.
Consumers could see a doubling or tripling of their energy
costs, which in some cases are already between 30% and 80%
higher due to price increases from last fall, Klaus Mueller, the
head of Germany's Bundesnetzagentur network regulator, told
broadcaster ARD on Friday.
The regulator has considered various scenarios, Mueller
said, and most of them "are not pretty and mean either too
little gas at the end of winter or already very difficult
situations in autumn or winter."
Germany triggered Phase 2 of three of its emergency gas plan
on Thursday, which kicks in when the government sees a high risk
of long-term supply shortages of gas.
The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between
Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has
exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and
sparked a frantic search for alternative energy
sources.
Germany stopped short, however, of allowing utilities to
pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest
economy.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Christopher Cushing
and Kim Coghill)