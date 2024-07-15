BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry said it had not made a decision during Monday's discussions in the European Commission over whether to impose tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, effectively confirming its abstention from Monday's vote.

"Germany has contributed to the discussion during the consultation without yet making its decision, because from the federal government's perspective, it is now crucial to seek a rapid and consensual solution with China," a spokesperson told Reuters.

"Only when the decision on the final countervailing duties is due to be made will a decision by member states, which will be legally binding, be key," the spokesperson added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)