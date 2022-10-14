German economy ministry acknowledges Rosneft lawsuit against Berlin

The ministry said the conditions for Germany imposing trusteeship over the company were met according to the Energy Security Act.

"The reason for this is the endangerment of energy supply operation and an impending impairment of the security of supply," the spokesperson added.

Rosneft argued that Berlin's move last month was unjustified given that the firm had always upheld its oil delivery commitments, newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing the law firm hired by Rosneft, Malmendier Legal.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Miranda Murray)