German economy ministry reveals plan to boost competition office powers

09/19/2022 | 10:28am EDT
Pens with the logo of Germany's Federal Cartel Office are pictured in Bonn

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal cartel authority will get expanded powers to crack down on anti-competitive practices found in its assessments on entire sectors, plans released by the economy ministry showed on Monday.

Such assessments are to last a maximum of 18 months, after which there will be a further 18-month period for potential counter-measures, the ministry said.

The Federal Cartel Office would have the power to break up industry groups as a last resort under the proposal, which is to be put to an internal government vote soon, the ministry added.

The office is conducting an assessment of fuel markets, for example, which under the new rules could lead to the regulator ordering effective compliance management, changes to supply relationships or the divestiture of business units.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Rachel More, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
