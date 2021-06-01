German economy to grow between 3.4% and 3.7% this year - minister

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - The German economy, Europe's
largest, should grow by between 3.4% and 3.7% this year, Economy
Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, offering a more upbeat
outlook than when the government raised its forecast at the end
of April.
"Overall, the German economy will have regained its
pre-pandemic strength by the end of this year. That is a reason
for optimism," Altmaier told foreign reporters.
"We expect the German economy to grow somewhere between 3.4
and 3.7 percent this year. If things go very well, maybe a tenth
or two more. And we expect it to grow by 4% next year," he
added.
At the end of April, the government raised its growth
forecast to 3.5% from a previous estimate of 3%. Last year, the
economy slumped some 5%, hit by restrictions to contain the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked whether he was concerned that a rise in German
consumer prices could strengthen, Altmaier said he was "watching
this development with inflation very closely" but could not pass
judgment on it yet.
Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated in
May, advancing further above the European Central Bank's target
of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Monday.
Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with
inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.4%
in May, up from 2.1% in April. A Reuters forecast had pointed to
a May reading of 2.5%.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Editing by Douglas Busvine)