German election campaign heats up as Merkel's conservatives slide

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The campaign over who will
replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel heated up on Sunday
after a new opinion poll showed the centre-left Social Democrats
(SPD) opening up a bigger lead over Merkel's conservatives.
Support for the SPD rose two points from last week to 24%,
their highest result in four years according to the INSA poll
conducted for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. The conservatives
lost a point to 21%, their lowest ever polled.
Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Merkel steps
down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight
national election victories. Merkel's imminent departure has
weakened support for her conservative alliance.
It was the second survey in the last week that has put the
SPD ahead. Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and
their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU),
has been falling steadily in recent weeks.
The bloc's candidate for chancellor, CDU chairman Armin
Laschet, has been under fire since he was caught on camera
laughing during a visit last month to a town hit by floods.
In a hypothetical direct vote for chancellor, the INSA poll
showed that the SPD's candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz,
would take 31% of the vote, compared to just 10% for Laschet and
14% for the Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock.
The three candidates are due to hold a televised debate on
Sunday evening.
Despite the SPD's lead in the polls, it would still need to
team up with two other parties to govern, prompting a discussion
about which possible coalition partners would be acceptable.
Scholz declined to rule out teaming up with the far-left
Linke in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung, although he said any German government must
commit itself to NATO membership.
The Linke, currently polling on about 6%, calls for the
abolition of NATO in its election manifesto.
Meanwhile, the Greens candidate Baerbock distanced herself
from the Linke as a possible partner.
"The Linke has just pretty ruled itself out, as it was not
even willing to support the Bundeswehr in rescuing German
nationals and local forces from Afghanistan," Baerbock told the
newspapers of the Funke media group.
Laschet cast doubt on the commitment of both the SPD and
Greens to support the German military, saying at an event on
Saturday that they had blocked measures in the past to protect
soldiers.
