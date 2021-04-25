Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German election campaign heats up with attacks and accusations

04/25/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany's Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience, describing himself as better placed to lead Europe's largest economy after a Sept. 26 election.

Scholz's comments show how the German election campaign is heating up more than five months ahead of the actual vote, which could also be seen in continued attacks on conservative candidate Armin Laschet from his Bavarian rival Markus Soeder.

The Greens said last week Baerbock would run to become chancellor, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history.

Support for the Greens has surged over the past year to within a few points of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Two recent polls show the Greens overtaking the conservative CDU/CSU alliance.

Scholz, 62, running for his centre-left Social Democrats, the junior partner in Merkel's ruling coalition, said the race was open despite his party trailing in third place in polls.

"Germany is one of the world's biggest and most successful industrial countries. It should be run by someone who has experience in governing, who not only wants to govern, but can actually do it," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"I am the candidate for chancellor who has the necessary experience and knowledge for this task," Scholz said.

Baerbock, 40, a former champion trampolinist, has held no government office but has promised voters a "new start" with a focus on investing in education, and digital and green technologies.

Baerbock told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung she would be tough on Russia and China if she became chancellor.

Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power, has refused to openly endorse CDU party leader Laschet, 60, who saw off a challenge from his Bavarian rival Soeder to clinch the conservative alliance's candidacy last week.

After the bitter leadership battle, support for the conservative bloc fell by two points to 27% which helped the Greens overtake the CDU/CSU alliance in a Kantar poll for Bild am Sonntag. The Greens surged six points to 28%.

Scholz's Social Democrats was third with 13%, followed by the far-right AfD with 10%, the business-friendly FDP with 9% and leftist Die Linke with 7%.

Scholz said he expected the CDU/CSU bloc to remain weak and achieve an election result well below 30% which would clear the way for a coalition without the conservatives.

Laschet brushed off renewed attacks from Soeder at the weekend in which the Bavarian state premier accused Laschet of representing "old school" policies and a lack of will to modernise the country.

Laschet told Radio Bremen public broadcaster that Soeder's comments had made him laugh as it had been Soeder's CSU party that repeatedly had criticised Merkel for her centrist policies over the past years. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pChina plans on boosting domestic consumption in May
RE
12:19pBOX OFFICE : 'Mortal Kombat' Pulls Ahead of Surprisingly Strong 'Demon Slayer'
RE
12:16pSTRENGTH IN COMMUNITY : Tackling COVID-19 recovery in the Philippines through community-driven development
PU
11:32aGerman election campaign heats up with attacks and accusations
RE
11:02aUK says COVID cases down 4.6% in past week
RE
11:02aCOVID : Uk reports 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test (32 on saturday)
RE
11:01aCOVID : Uk data shows 33,666,638 people have received a first vaccine dose (33,508,590 on saturday)
RE
11:01aCOVID : Uk reports 1,712 cases (2,061 on saturday)
RE
10:58aTunisia has asked IMF for finance programme -letter
RE
10:58aCENTRAL BANK OF EGYPT  : Rescheduling the upcoming MPC meeting to 28 April 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
2Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
3French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media group - sources
4If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Prof. Maximilian Fichtner is an internationally renowned expert in battery techno..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ