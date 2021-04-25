German election campaign heats up with attacks and accusations

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany's Vice Chancellor Olaf
Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for
chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience,
describing himself as better placed to lead Europe's largest
economy after a Sept. 26 election.
Scholz's comments show how the German election campaign is
heating up more than five months ahead of the actual vote, which
could also be seen in continued attacks on conservative
candidate Armin Laschet from his Bavarian rival Markus Soeder.
The Greens said last week Baerbock would run to become
chancellor, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has
sought the top job in its 40-year history.
Support for the Greens has surged over the past year to
within a few points of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
Two recent polls show the Greens overtaking the conservative
CDU/CSU alliance.
Scholz, 62, running for his centre-left Social Democrats,
the junior partner in Merkel's ruling coalition, said the race
was open despite his party trailing in third place in polls.
"Germany is one of the world's biggest and most successful
industrial countries. It should be run by someone who has
experience in governing, who not only wants to govern, but can
actually do it," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
"I am the candidate for chancellor who has the necessary
experience and knowledge for this task," Scholz said.
Baerbock, 40, a former champion trampolinist, has held no
government office but has promised voters a "new start" with a
focus on investing in education, and digital and green
technologies.
Baerbock told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung she would be
tough on Russia and China if she became chancellor.
Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power, has
refused to openly endorse CDU party leader Laschet, 60, who saw
off a challenge from his Bavarian rival Soeder to clinch the
conservative alliance's candidacy last week.
After the bitter leadership battle, support for the
conservative bloc fell by two points to 27% which helped the
Greens overtake the CDU/CSU alliance in a Kantar poll for Bild
am Sonntag. The Greens surged six points to 28%.
Scholz's Social Democrats was third with 13%, followed by
the far-right AfD with 10%, the business-friendly FDP with 9%
and leftist Die Linke with 7%.
Scholz said he expected the CDU/CSU bloc to remain weak and
achieve an election result well below 30% which would clear the
way for a coalition without the conservatives.
Laschet brushed off renewed attacks from Soeder at the
weekend in which the Bavarian state premier accused Laschet of
representing "old school" policies and a lack of will to
modernise the country.
Laschet told Radio Bremen public broadcaster that Soeder's
comments had made him laugh as it had been Soeder's CSU party
that repeatedly had criticised Merkel for her centrist policies
over the past years.
