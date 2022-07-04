Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German energy-intensive firms may get up to 50 million eur in aid - document

07/04/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gas compressor station, in Mallnow

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's energy-intensive companies will be able to apply until the end of August for government aid of up to 50 million euros ($52.10 million) each to cope with soaring gas and power costs, an economy ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The subsidies will be allocated according to the extent of the impact on the company of the surge in energy prices caused by a standoff between the West and Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the document said.

Germany's government in April announced it planned to offer aid worth more than 100 billion euros in a "protective shield" for companies whose main concern was short-term liquidity.

For energy intensive industries, it said it planned a temporary cost subsidy and early in June, the economy ministry said it had earmarked 4 bln euros for that sector.

Their energy bills from February to September will be examined to determine how much aid they will receive, according to the document seen on Monday. The economy ministry did not immediately reply to request for comment.

($1 = 0.9597 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Markus Wacket; Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39pIsrael, Poland to restore relations strained by Holocaust restitution row
RE
02:38pEU rolls out $1.3 billion to help Nigeria diversify its economy
RE
02:27pEcuador oil output rebounds by about 90% after protests end
RE
02:26pAnalysis-Russia hails capture of Luhansk region, but big Ukraine battles lie ahead
RE
02:20pU.S. oilfield services trio to exit Kurdistan region, Iraqi ministry says
RE
02:04pGerman energy-intensive firms may get up to 50 million eur in aid - document
RE
01:45pEgypt's Suez Canal revenue hits $7 billion record peak
RE
01:43pArgentina financial leaders pledge 'sustainable' fiscal program
RE
01:21pOscar-winner Paul Haggis released from house arrest in Italy, lawyer says
RE
01:20pEcuador's oil output rebounds by about 90% after end of protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4EUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms; spot up on tigh..
5Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%

HOT NEWS