German energy regulator: winter supply is safe, focus on next season

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Germany has enough gas to
get through the current winter season without the risk of a
supply emergency, the head of the country's network regulator
told weekly Bild am Sonntag, adding the focus was now on the
2023/24 period.
"I don't expect something to go wrong this winter," Klaus
Mueller was quoted as saying, adding Germany's gas storage
facilities would likely be more than 50% full once the winter
season ends. Currently, levels stand at 90.97%.
"We are now focusing on the next winter."
Mueller said gas prices, which soared during 2022 but have
recently come down again, had reached a "plateau" level that
would persist for the next 1-2 years.
But he added that three risk factors might bring prices back
up: colder temperatures in the upcoming winter season, higher
gas demand in China and the vulnerability of gas infrastructure,
referring to the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.
