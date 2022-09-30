Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German engineering business robust but energy costs biting - VDMA

09/30/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows the construction site of the German carmaker Volkswagen's

BERLIN (Reuters) - German engineering companies are in robust shape and a majority expect nominal sales growth this year and next, the VDMA engineering association said on Friday, adding that companies in the sector are preparing for energy shortages this winter.

Reporting the results of a survey of 641 member businesses, the VDMA said companies were increasingly worried about energy supply.

"At present, around 90 percent of companies in machinery and plant construction have no restrictions on their production due to problems in operational energy supply," VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said in a statement.

"But the outlook is darkening: 57 percent of the companies, i.e. more than more than one in two, expect the situation to worsen in the next six months," he added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aGerman engineering business robust but energy costs biting - VDMA
RE
03:12aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital -Reuters witnesses
RE
03:12aThai current account deficit narrows in Aug, exports up
RE
03:10aFrench finance minister says he's "worried" about Britain
RE
03:05aLondon Stocks Seen Little Changed; Economic Worries Persist
DJ
03:04aGlobal dealmaking plunges as financing market hits rock bottom
RE
03:03aJapan's Kioxia says to cut wafer start production volume by 30% at 2 plants
RE
03:00aS.Korea cenbank sold net $15.41 bln for FX intervention in Q2
RE
03:00aAustralian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes
RE
03:00aKKR, CVC weighing stakes in Spain's Quironsalud -El Confidencial
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
3ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
4Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..
5Nomura : Appointed as Chair of Newly Established "GX Business Working G..

HOT NEWS