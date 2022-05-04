German exports fall more than expected in March

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than
forecast in March, easing by 3.3%, while imports rose by 3.4%,
according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office on
Wednesday.
A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month fall in
exports of 2.0%.
Exports to Russia plunged by 62.3% in March compared with
February partly because of sanctions imposed as a result of the
war in Ukraine, the Office said in a statement.
In March, Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade surplus
3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion), the Office reported, versus a
forecast 9.8 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9506 euros)
(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)