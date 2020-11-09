German exports rise more than expected in September

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose by more than
expected in September and foreign trade gave Europe's largest
economy a boost going into the fourth quarter as it struggles to
avoid slipping into a double dip contraction.
Seasonally adjusted exports rose 2.3% on the month after an
upwardly revised 2.9% rise in August, the Federal Statistics
Office said. Imports fell by 0.1% after a rise of 5.8% the
previous month. The trade surplus expanded to 17.8 billion
euros, the Office said.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by
2.0% and imports to increase by 2.1%. The trade surplus was
predicted to come in at 15.8 billion euros.
