Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German exports rise more than expected in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 02:11am EST

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose by more than expected in September and foreign trade gave Europe's largest economy a boost going into the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double dip contraction.

Seasonally adjusted exports rose 2.3% on the month after an upwardly revised 2.9% rise in August, the Federal Statistics Office said. Imports fell by 0.1% after a rise of 5.8% the previous month. The trade surplus expanded to 17.8 billion euros, the Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by 2.0% and imports to increase by 2.1%. The trade surplus was predicted to come in at 15.8 billion euros.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Adair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:18aFrench economy operating down 12% under new lockdown - c.bank
RE
02:17aChina's tech industry relieved by Biden win - but not relaxed
RE
02:15aIn Britain, the poppy appeal grapples with COVID-19 lockdown
RE
02:11aGerman exports rise more than expected in September
RE
02:10aNORD GOLD : Nordgold 9m 2020 Production and Sustainability Report
PU
02:08aIEA sees new European lockdowns denting oil demand outlook
RE
02:08aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF LEBANON : The President of the Republic discussed the economic reality and the ways to address it, with Arbid.
PU
02:07aSoftBank books $1.3 billion loss from tech stock speculation
RE
02:00aIea's sadamori expects impact on oil demand to be less severe than under first lockdowns
RE
02:00aIea director for energy markets keisuke sadamori says oil and gas industry has been watching u.s. election with huge interest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD. : PHARMARON BEIJING : Acquires Absorption Systems in the USA
2NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day
3SoftBank books $1.3 billion loss from tech stock speculation
4Global Stocks Extend Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 2nd Update
5Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group