German exports rise more than expected in September

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose by more than expected in September and foreign trade gave Europe's largest economy a boost going into the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double dip contraction.

Seasonally adjusted exports rose 2.3% on the month after an upwardly revised 2.9% rise in August, the Federal Statistics Office said. Imports fell by 0.1% after a rise of 5.8% the previous month. The trade surplus expanded to 17.8 billion euros, the Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by 2.0% and imports to increase by 2.1%. The trade surplus was predicted to come in at 15.8 billion euros.

