Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German exports to United States and China jump, underpinning recovery

05/20/2021 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports to the United States and China jumped on the year in April, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that strong demand from abroad is helping Europe's largest economy recover from last year's coronavirus slump.

Exports to the United States, Germany's biggest sales market outside the European Union, soared by 60.4% year-on-year in April to 10.1 billion euros ($12.31 billion), preliminary trade figures from the statistics office showed.

Exports to China, Germany's second largest exports destination outside the EU's single market, rose by 16.3% to 8.4 billion euros, the office said.

Exports to Britain jumped by 58.6% on the year to 5.1 billion euros.

Overall, exports to non-EU countries rose by 35.6% on the year to 50.8 billion euros.

The statistics office said that the year-on-year figures for April were strongly impacted by the first coronavirus wave in 2020 which had pushed down exports compared to April 2019.

It added that exports to non-EU member states, also called third countries, accounted for roughly 47% of overall exports. This means that more than half of Germany's exports still go to clients within the EU's single market despite Britain's exit.

"When comparing with the same month of the previous year, it should be noted that German exports to third countries in April 2020 fell by 27.1% compared to April 2019 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis," the statistics office said.

The statistics office will release its full trade figures for April, including sales to other EU countries, on June 9.

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46aCROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY  : Notice of Investor Presentation
PU
03:44aByteDance founder to step down as CEO, hand over to college roommate
RE
03:41aEXCLUSIVE : PetroChina ships jet fuel to junta-ruled Myanmar, data shows
RE
03:35aBritain clears $44 billion Virgin-O2 mobile merger deal
RE
03:34aGerman exports to United States and China jump, underpinning recovery
RE
03:28aStorytel signs audiobooks partnership with Spotify, shares jump
RE
03:28aEasyJet readies 90% of fleet despite summer doubts
RE
03:24aBACK TO THE CITY : Brits scramble for city apartments
RE
03:17aU.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel
RE
03:03aGold ticks higher on inflation anxiety, but firm dollar caps gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taper talk troubles stocks, bitcoin attempts to rebound
2Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage
3Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims
4OBSEVA SA : ObsEva Announces Final Results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program of Yselty® (linzagolix) for the T..
5Indian shares held back by metal stocks

HOT NEWS