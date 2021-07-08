German exports up 0.3% in May

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - German export rose again in May,
signalling a continued recovery in Europe's biggest economy.
Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.3% on the month
after an downwardly revised rise of 0.2% in April, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Imports rose 3.4% on the month, beating a Reuters forecast
of a 0.4% increase.
A Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.6% rise in exports. The
trade surplus shrunk to 12.6 billion euros ($14.9 billion) from
15.6 billion euros in April.
($1 = 0.8474 euros)
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)