Jan 15 (Reuters) - German farmers were expected to fill the streets around Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Monday in a massive protest to demand a rethink of plans for higher taxes on farming operations.

The protests are expected to draw 3,000 tractors, 2,000 trucks and 10,000 people from around the country and will cap a week of nationwide unrest that has put further strain on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition as it grapples with a budget mess and rising far-right forces.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to address the protesters, and coalition party leaders have invited leaders of the demonstrations for talks.

