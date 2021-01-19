German financial watchdog warns weak banks may not survive pandemic

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Some individual banks that
were very weak before the coronavirus pandemic may not survive
the crisis, the head of Germany's financial watchdog said on
Tuesday.
Felix Hufeld, president of BaFin, said that on the whole
Germany's banking industry was nevertheless relatively healthy.
"The sector may be robust, but that doesn't mean that all
banks are," Hufeld said in emailed remarks to bring in the New
Year.
The profitability of the nation's banks has been low since
the 2009 financial crisis as stiff competition, a saturated
market and low interest rates have eroded margins.
Banks are bracing for a spate of bad loans when the
government turns off measures meant to help companies steer
through the pandemic.
"We will potentially experience multiple waves" of credits
going bad, Hufeld said. "Individual institutions that were very
weak even before the coronavirus may not survive the crisis."
