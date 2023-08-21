COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The current consumer restraint in Germany is hitting the domestic furniture industry hard. Orders received by German furniture manufacturers in the first seven months of this year were in some cases considerably lower than last year, reported Jan Kurth, managing director of the German Furniture Industry Associations, in Koln on Monday. The industry therefore expects a nominal "decline in sales of 5 to 7 percent" this year. Price-adjusted, the losses would be even higher. Further difficult conditions for the industry are also expected in the coming year, the association said.

"Consumers are unsettled in view of inflation and the protracted political debate on the heating law and are reluctant to purchase long-term consumer goods," Kurth said. In addition, the industry is suffering from the decline in housing construction.

According to the association's surveys, German home furnishings manufacturers recorded a decline of around 12 percent in the value of incoming orders in the first seven months of this year compared with the same period last year. The upholstered furniture industry suffered losses of around 10 percent. In the kitchen furniture industry, incoming orders by value were a good 2 percent down on the previous year. In terms of unit sales, the situation was even worse, said Kurth.

As a result, German furniture manufacturers are now increasingly resorting to short-time working again, according to a recent survey by the association. Accordingly, 35 percent of the companies surveyed have currently applied for short-time work. Of the furniture manufacturers that have not yet applied for short-time work, 36 percent plan to do so during the remainder of the year. A quarter of the manufacturers surveyed expect the number of employees in their company to fall for the year as a whole, Kurth said./rea/DP/mis