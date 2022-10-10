German gas commission agrees proposals to ease impact of soaring prices

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany's expert commission
charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of soaring gas
prices on consumers agreed on a set of proposals early on
Monday, sources close to the talks said.
A draft of a paper seen by Reuters earlier showed the
commission favoured the state giving households and businesses a
one-off payment worth one month's gas bill this year and a price
brake from next March or April.
The commission is still working on a separate scheme for big
gas consumers in the industrial sector.
In a second phase, the state could subsidize 60-80% of
projected gas consumption, with consumers having to pay the
remainder at market prices, incentivising energy savings. The
subsidized price could come in around 12-14 cents per kilowatt
hour (kWh), according to the paper.
If adopted, the scheme would be paid for by a 200 billion
euro ($194 billion) relief package Chancellor Olaf Scholz's
government announced late last month to soften the impact of
soaring energy prices on Europe's largest economy.
The commission will present an intermediate report at a news
conference on Monday. The government is expected to take over
its main findings. An economy ministry spokesperson said it did
not have a finalised concept yet.
Experts say the upside of a one-off payment is that it
provides immediate relief. The downside is that it provides no
incentives to save despite estimates that at least 20% of gas
savings are needed to avoid shortages.
The gas price brake takes longer to implement.
