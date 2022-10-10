German gas commission proposes two-stage plan to ease price pain

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany's expert commission,
charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of high gas
prices on consumers, proposed a two-stage model on Monday
including a one-off payment in December followed by a brake on
gas and heating prices.
The brake would reduce the gas price to 12 cents per
kilowatt hour (kWh) from March of next year to April 2024 on 80%
of usage. The December relief would be worth 5 billion euros
($4.85 billion) and the total plan should cost some 96 billion,
the commission said.
($1 = 1.0303 euros)
(Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel)