German gas consumption down 15% in H1, says power industry body

08/16/2022 | 07:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of flames from a gas burner on a cooker in France

BERLIN - Germany's gas consumption fell significantly in the first half of 2022, even when differences in weather were taken into consideration, said power industry association BDEW on Tuesday.

Germans consumed nearly 15% less natural gas in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period last year, mostly due to far milder spring weather, said BDEW, basing its calculations on preliminary figures.

Even after being adjusted for temperature effects, natural gas consumption dropped 8% on the year, said BDEW.

Far higher energy prices, weaker economic developments and personally motivated energy-saving measures could have also contributed to the decline, said BDEW.

June 2022 was especially noteworthy, with gas consumption nearly a quarter lower than the same month last year, said BDEW.

However, nearly all households and public buildings could go further in cutting consumption, for example by turning down the heat by a degree or two come winter, according to BDEW.

Electricity generation from gas has already been declining since the middle of 2021, said BDEW. In the first half of 2022, gas-fired power plants generated around 12% less electricity than in the same period last year, it said.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
