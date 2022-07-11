Log in
German gas data portal under preparation for crisis time

07/11/2022 | 10:53am EDT
FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator has collected data from the country's industry and utility gas consumers, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur said on Monday, confirming the IT platform started in April is on track to go live on October 1.

Here are details of the database, called Security Platform Gas, which is being developed by the Bundesnetzagentur with gas zone operator Trading Hub Europe (THE).

LISTED PARTIES

All major gas consumers needed to register in April and May with the platform to give the Bundesnetzagentur - which would be in charge of rationing in case of an emergency - a detailed overview over consumption volumes.

They also had to give details of internal company-specific applications and savings possibilities.

CONFIDENTIALITY

The data is strictly for internal use.

THE WAY IT WILL BE EMPLOYED

The Bundesnetzagentur will not derive the eventual prioritisation of gas consumers and to what degree they would be supplied in times of shortages from the data, it stresses.

Rather, it will use it to gauge the likely consequences of particular rationing measures on consumers and society.

In case of a gas supply emergency, the regulator would be empowered to ration gas under a state mandate.

That could usher in a planned economy, at least for energy, an unprecedented event.

The brief would also include reconciling utility industry needs and interests of the federal states, and regulating gas storage inventories.

TIME UP TO OCTOBER

If an emergency is declared in the run-up to October, for example if the Nord Stream 1 pipeline does not return to the market after its 10-day maintenance begun on Monday, the regulator will not yet be able to draw on the full data.

It said if that happens, it will target sectors and geographies to be switched off or to be benefitted on a case-by-case basis.

LEGAL ADVICE

Consumers are writing protective letters to the agency to present their case to guard against high prices and switch-offs, said Alexander Theusner of law firm Roedl & Partner. "Switching off gas must not be arbitrary, but fair and verifiable," he said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS