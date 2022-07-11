German gas data portal under preparation for crisis time

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator
has collected data from the country's industry and utility gas
consumers, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur said on Monday,
confirming the IT platform started in April is on track to go
live on October 1.
Here are details of the database, called Security Platform
Gas, which is being developed by the Bundesnetzagentur with gas
zone operator Trading Hub Europe (THE).
LISTED PARTIES
All major gas consumers needed to register in April and May
with the platform to give the Bundesnetzagentur - which would be
in charge of rationing in case of an emergency - a detailed
overview over consumption volumes.
They also had to give details of internal company-specific
applications and savings possibilities.
CONFIDENTIALITY
The data is strictly for internal use.
THE WAY IT WILL BE EMPLOYED
The Bundesnetzagentur will not derive the eventual
prioritisation of gas consumers and to what degree they would be
supplied in times of shortages from the data, it stresses.
Rather, it will use it to gauge the likely consequences of
particular rationing measures on consumers and society.
In case of a gas supply emergency, the regulator would be
empowered to ration gas under a state mandate.
That could usher in a planned economy, at least for energy,
an unprecedented event.
The brief would also include reconciling utility industry
needs and interests of the federal states, and regulating gas
storage inventories.
TIME UP TO OCTOBER
If an emergency is declared in the run-up to October, for
example if the Nord Stream 1 pipeline does not return to the
market after its 10-day maintenance begun on Monday, the
regulator will not yet be able to draw on the full data.
It said if that happens, it will target sectors and
geographies to be switched off or to be benefitted on a
case-by-case basis.
LEGAL ADVICE
Consumers are writing protective letters to the agency to
present their case to guard against high prices and switch-offs,
said Alexander Theusner of law firm Roedl & Partner. "Switching
off gas must not be arbitrary, but fair and verifiable," he
said.
