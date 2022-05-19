Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German gas importers can open rouble accounts to pay for Russian gas -sources

05/19/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline, Russian Rouble banknotes

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas importers are allowed to open rouble accounts to pay for Russian gas, according to two people familiar with the matter, as a deadline to switch to a new mechanism proposed by Moscow draws nearer.

Opening rouble accounts would not violate sanctions as long as payments would not be made in that currency, the people said.

The European Union's executive told member states this week they can keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, EU officials said earlier on Thursday.

The Commission advised companies against opening a bank account in roubles at Gazprombank to do this, as requested by the Kremlin, but has not explicitly said doing so would breach sanctions in its formal written guidance to governments on the issue.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pAfter delay, Congress sends $40 billion Ukraine aid package to Biden
RE
01:27pSoutheast Asia's Grab sees rebound in ride-hailing as offices reopen
RE
01:24pBlinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
RE
01:22pRussian to ease restrictions on cash FX, apart from U.S dollars, euros
RE
01:22pBarr, Biden's pick for Fed regulation role, cruises through confirmation hearing
RE
01:20pThree die, two missing after tugboat sinks off southern Italy
RE
01:14pGermany's Scholz confident Sweden, Finland will join NATO
RE
01:11pUgandan leader's pro-Putin son touted for presidency, may face tricky ride
RE
01:08pUgandan leader's pro-Putin son touted for presidency, may face tricky ride
RE
01:06pIndian government in talks with Russian over cut-price oil deal - HPCL
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slide on fresh signs of slowing growth, yields fall
2Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
3Chart of the day: Investors and their fears
4Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
5Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO

HOT NEWS