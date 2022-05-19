German gas importers can open rouble accounts to pay for Russian gas -sources

Opening rouble accounts would not violate sanctions as long as payments would not be made in that currency, the people said.

The European Union's executive told member states this week they can keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, EU officials said earlier on Thursday.

The Commission advised companies against opening a bank account in roubles at Gazprombank to do this, as requested by the Kremlin, but has not explicitly said doing so would breach sanctions in its formal written guidance to governments on the issue.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)