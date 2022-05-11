Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German gas supply currently still secure - ministry

05/11/2022 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply is currently still secure, the economy ministry said, after flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point in Ukraine dried up.

Kyiv said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the Sokhranivka transit point which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine and move the flows elsewhere.

"We are monitoring the situation closely. The gas crisis team and the pipeline network operators are also monitoring the situation," the German economy ministry said. "Supply in Germany is currently still secure," it added.

Ukraine blamed Moscow for the move, saying the route was controlled by Russian troops. Russian gas producer Gazprom, however, said it saw no reason for the stoppage and it was not immediately clear how the dispute could be resolved or how long the suspension might last.

Germany's gas industry association said it could only assess the impact of the shutdown of the transit point once it had seen how the move affected flows.

The Ukrainian Sudzha point was working and so were flows into Europe via Poland on the Yamal pipeline and via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

Germany is Europe's biggest natural gas consumer and apart from Russia, receives pipeline gas from Norway, the Netherlands, Britain and Denmark. It also imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) via LNG terminals mainly on northwestern European coasts.

A sudden stop in deliveries of Russian gas could trigger a recession in Germany comparable with those in 2009 and 2020, if not worse, a study from the IMK institute said this week.

Analysts at Aurora Energy Research said in a strategy report that if LNG gradually replaced Russian gas, gas prices could be pegged at 40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 2030. Current crisis-induced LNG prices are double that.<LNG-AS>

Aurora said an immediate import stop would see gas prices spike to 200-260 euros/MWh in 2022.

Germany is trying to quickly switch to floating LNG terminals of its own, to fill gas stocks in the summer, and to try and find ways to prioritise gas distribution in case of a crisis, within a European context. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert; Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aMorgan Stanley warns 2022 global economic growth to be less than half of 2021
RE
05:29aLloyd's of London AGM goes virtual on activist threat
RE
05:28aEuro zone bond yields, inflation expectations fall
RE
05:27aChina vehicle sales plunge 48% but EVs strong as BYD gains
RE
05:27aEuropean power cable groups face UK class action over cartel
RE
05:22aRussian diplomats spurned in Europe's capitals
RE
05:20aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise after Russian flows via Ukraine drop
RE
05:17aGerman gas supply currently still secure - ministry
RE
05:15aRussian gas transit through Ukraine almost 72 mcm on Wednesday - Ukraine
RE
05:13aBiden considers executive orders, new funds for abortion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
2Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
3ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
4Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..
5Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails

HOT NEWS