German gas supply currently still secure - ministry

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply is currently
still secure, the economy ministry said, after flows of Russian
gas to Europe through a key transit point in Ukraine dried up.
Kyiv said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the
Sokhranivka transit point which it said delivered almost a third
of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine and move the
flows elsewhere.
"We are monitoring the situation closely. The gas crisis
team and the pipeline network operators are also monitoring the
situation," the German economy ministry said. "Supply in Germany
is currently still secure," it added.
Ukraine blamed Moscow for the move, saying the route was
controlled by Russian troops. Russian gas producer Gazprom,
however, said it saw no reason for the stoppage and it was not
immediately clear how the dispute could be resolved or how long
the suspension might last.
Germany's gas industry association said it could only assess
the impact of the shutdown of the transit point once it had seen
how the move affected flows.
The Ukrainian Sudzha point was working and so were flows
into Europe via Poland on the Yamal pipeline and via the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
Germany is Europe's biggest natural gas consumer and apart
from Russia, receives pipeline gas from Norway, the Netherlands,
Britain and Denmark. It also imports liquefied natural gas (LNG)
via LNG terminals mainly on northwestern European
coasts.
A sudden stop in deliveries of Russian gas could trigger a
recession in Germany comparable with those in 2009 and 2020, if
not worse, a study from the IMK institute said this
week.
Analysts at Aurora Energy Research said in a strategy report
that if LNG gradually replaced Russian gas, gas prices could be
pegged at 40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 2030. Current
crisis-induced LNG prices are double that.<LNG-AS>
Aurora said an immediate import stop would see gas prices
spike to 200-260 euros/MWh in 2022.
Germany is trying to quickly switch to floating LNG
terminals of its own, to fill gas stocks in the summer, and to
try and find ways to prioritise gas distribution in case of a
crisis, within a European context.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert; Writing by Maria
Sheahan, Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Tomasz Janowski)