Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German government addresses spiralling energy prices

01/09/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Flames from a gas burner on a cooker are pictured in a private home in Bad Honnef, near Bonn, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German government departments are stepping up efforts to help consumers affected by runaway wholesale energy prices which are beginning to hurt low-income households, two policymakers told Reuters at the weekend.

Like many countries, Germany has seen historically high prices of energy and related European carbon emissions permits which were triggered by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and resulting demand on depleted gas stocks.

"We are working flat out on solutions for households that are now facing difficulties," said the general secretary of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), Kevin Kuehnert in remarks authorised for publication on Sunday.

"Our promise has always been that we will particularly protect people on a tight budget who find themselves suddenly caught out by social and global developments," he added.

The government would prefer "unbureaucratic and prudent" solutions tailored to individual needs, Kuehnert said.

The coalition government was sworn in last month under leadership of SPD chancellor Olaf Scholz, and also includes the pro-spending, environmentalist Greens and the fiscally more conservative, libertarian Free Democrats (FDP).

A newly installed Federal Ministry of Building has yet to deliver one-off heating support payments promised in the coalition agreement to help a few hundred thousands households receiving housing benefit.

Finance minister Christian Lindner of the FDP on Thursday promised to make relevant finance available.

Households depending entirely on income support (Hartz-IV)are paid their heating costs fully.

Half of German households heat with gas and a quarter with heating oil.

As for electricity and gas, the minister for environment and consumer protection, Steffi Lemke, told Reuters she would clamp down on suppliers who tried to profiteer from contract expiries, competitor insolvencies and people moving house.

New contracts for the latter group have doubled in price.

"Even if procurement costs rise, such horrific price increases are not justified," said Lemke.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Vera Eckert, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 81.81 Delayed Quote.5.20%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -0.12% 300.651 Delayed Quote.6.59%
WTI -0.80% 78.849 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07aGerman government addresses spiralling energy prices
RE
07:58aUK's Labour calls for windfall tax to protect people from rising energy bills
RE
07:57aAlgeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 billion in 2021 - executive
RE
07:45aStay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn
RE
07:33aVaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman
RE
07:31aIndonesia holds talks with industry on coal distribution problems, export ban
RE
07:29aChina's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases detected
RE
07:23aPortraits released for UK Duchess Kate's 40th
RE
07:18aIn pilgrimage tour, OPEC Secretary General visits the city of Ur in Iraq
PU
07:10aUK minister backs reduced COVID isolation period to ease workforce pressures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
2Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S
3China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicr..
4UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
5Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S.

HOT NEWS