German government agrees on reform for care homes

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Germany's government has agreed
on a health care reform that includes a billion euro annual tax
subsidy to increase the pay for nursing staff and reduce the
contributions of care home residents, according to a draft bill
seen by Reuters.
From next year, the government plans to annually contribute
one billion euros ($1.22 billion) to Germany's long-term care
insurance, which is part of the obligatory health insurance,
according to the document.
The contribution rate for childless people should be
increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4%, while the
contribution level for parents would remain at 3.05%.
Care homes and care service providers would have to pay
their staff a certain minimum salary agreed with trade unions
from September 2022 to be still allowed to settle their accounts
with the health insurers, according to the agreement.
The government hopes that this will lead to higher wages for
many of the staff as only around half of Germany's 1.2 million
care workers are currently paid on the basis of collective wage
agreements, according to the labour ministry.
The contribution level care home residents have to pay
should be limited depending on the level of their care
dependency.
The draft law is due to be voted on by parliament on
Wednesday, according to government sources.
Weekly Bild am Sonntag had reported the agreement first.
($1 = 0.8204 euros)
(Reporting by Holger Hansen
Writing by Kirsti Knolle
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)