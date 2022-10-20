German government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs

Oct 20 (Reuters) -

Germany's government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Thursday after a selloff in U.S. Treasuries, while investors assessed the impact of possible new tightening measures at next week's European Central Bank policy meeting.

According to a Reuters poll, the ECB will increase deposit and refinancing rates by 75 basis points (bps), but analysts are focused on comments on quantitative tightening and possible changes in rules of long-term refinancing operations (TLTRO).

A selloff in U.S. government bonds resumed on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since mid-2008. The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point (bps) to 4.14% in London trade.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was up 5.5 bps at 2.42% after hitting its highest since August 2011 at 2.458%, while the two-year yield hit its highest since December 2008 of 2.18%.

"The anticipated changes in TLTRO rules and possible hints of quantitative tightening might trigger a new repricing of the ECB monetary outlook," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, rate strategist at UniCredit.

"There's a lot at stake next Thursday."

ECB policymakers are closing in on a deal to change rules governing trillions of euros worth of bank loans.

"A 75bp rate hike looks like a done deal, and the reinstatement of a tiering multiplier (aimed to change TLTRO) could be the first answer to tackle excess liquidity," ING analysts said in a research note. "The ECB can simply not get enough of hiking rates aggressively."

Recent inflation data boosted expectations that central banks will keep their hawkish rhetoric.

The most significant jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, while euro zone data showed the rise in consumer prices was marginally lower than estimated earlier, but still at a record high.

"We’re going back to the future with real yields in positive territory," said Niall O'Sullivan, chief investment officer multi asset EMEA at Neuberger Berman.

"That is certainly what central banks are trying to achieve. It’s getting there very quickly and that's going to lead to pressures in the financial system," he added.

Germany's 10-year inflation-linked yield was up 1.5 bps at 1.19%

Italy's 10-year yield was up 1 bps at 4.78%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields not showing sign of stress at 236 bps.

"The second thing to bear in mind is that bond vigilantes are back. If you are pursuing unconventional policies, the market might be able to stop you," O'Sullivan argued.

The word 'bond vigilante' is usually referred to investors who might sell bonds to protest against the issuer's policies.

The market is also focused on gilts, which are showing declining volatility after the U-turn on the government economic plan earlier this week.

Yields in 10-year gilts rose 1.5 bps to 3.9%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Kim Coghill)