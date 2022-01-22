Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

01/22/2022 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits a monument on Unity Day in Sevastopol

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow.

German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for his "rash" comments, published on YouTube and widely circulated on German media, and called them a mistake.

In a Twitter post, Schoenbach said his remarks at a thinktank discussion in India expressed a personal opinion and not the official position of the defence ministry.

The remarks come at a sensitive time as Russia has amassed tens of thousand of troops on Ukraine's borders and diplomatic efforts are ongoing to prevent the situation from escalating into war. Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Defence Ministry in Berlin said the remarks did not reflect Germany's position in either content or wording.

"Admiral Schoenbach will get the opportunity to express his views to the chief of defence," the spokesperson added.

In the video, Schoenbach, speaking in English, says Putin seeks to be treated at eye level by the West.

"What he (Putin) really wants is respect," Schoenbach says.

"And my God, giving someone respect is low cost, even no cost... It is easy to give him the respect he really demands - and probably also deserves," Schoenbach said, calling Russia an old and important country.

Schoenbach concedes Russia's actions in Ukraine needed to be addressed, but adds that "the Crimea peninsula is gone, it will never come back, this is a fact", thereby contradicting the joint Western position that Moscow's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 cannot be accepted and must be reversed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Germany to publicly reject the navy chief's comments.

Schoenbach's comments that Crimea would never return to Ukraine and that Russia's president deserved respect could impair Western efforts to de-escalate the situation, it said in a statement.

"Ukraine is grateful to Germany for the support it has already provided since 2014, as well as for the diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. But Germany's current statements are disappointing and run counter to that support and effort," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said separately in tweet.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -2.18% 3179 Delayed Quote.0.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.21% 77.74 Delayed Quote.2.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aBlast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six
RE
11:34aBlast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six
RE
11:32aGermany's Scholz says raising minimum wage a matter of respect
RE
11:07aUK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths
RE
11:04aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Animals must be better protected during transport
PU
10:25aGerman government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
10:13aGermany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule book
RE
10:12aLebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
RE
10:09aPolitical advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris
RE
10:05aGerman government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Germany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule bo..
4Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing
5German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

HOT NEWS